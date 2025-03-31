Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 300 people have signed a petition urging South Tyneside Council to install a safe crossing in South Shields.

A petition has been launched in the hopes of having a safe crossing point installed on a busy South Shields town centre road.

The petition is urging South Tyneside Council to install a safe crossing point on Beach Road, at the junctions with Woodbine street, South Woodbine Street, and Sydenham Terrace.

Nic Cook, from South Shields, has told the Shields Gazette that she launched the petition after hearing so many stories at her son’s school about “near misses” with pedestrians and traffic.

The 37-year-old said: “I walk my son to school and along with other families and young children, I have to cross there every day.

Hundreds of people have backed a petition to have a safe crossing installed on Beach Road, in South Shields, at the junctions with Woodbine street, South Woodbine Street, and Sydenham Terrace. | Google Maps

“You’re always hearing stories from other parents at the school about near misses when they are crossing the road, particularly about younger children.

“The only road signage that was there related to a patrol crossing, which hasn’t been in place for years, but nothing about the local schools and nurseries.

“There was a huge accident there, in which the crossing patrol was seriously injured during a collision with a car - which to me, really amplifies that it isn’t a safe place to cross.

“So the petition is about putting children’s road safety right at the front of transport planning in the town, which doesn’t seem to be happening.”

Nic has highlighted that many people have reported issues to her about that part of Beach Road when they have backed the petition - with 334 people having offered their support at the time of writing.

She added: “When I’ve spoken about the petition, people have been very welcoming to the idea of having a safe crossing there because so many people can relate to having issues on that road.

“Even people parking their cars on Beach Road have mentioned that they’ve had problems getting children out of the car to take them to nursery.

“I’ve also had people telling me that they feel really unsafe when trying to cross at that point in the road.

“I first raised the issue with South Tyneside Council in November last year and they have told me that they are doing an assessment on the road to see if the data supports putting a crossing in place.

“But surely the safety of people, in particular children, should just come above that.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed to the Gazette that it will consider any petition that it receives in accordance with the borough’s constitution.

You can view and sign the petition by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/implement-child-safe-road-crossing-for-beach-road.

