Hundreds expected to turn out in blue to say goodbye to little Carter Cookson

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out wearing blue as a community comes together to say goodbye to a baby boy whose battle for life touched the hearts of so many.

Carter Cookson died on January 19, aged just 25 days old after a donor heart failed to be found in time.

Chris and Sarah Cookson with first son Charlie

His battle for life since being born on Boxing Day, to parents Sarah and Chris Cookson, touched the lives of people across the borough and beyond.

He had been receiving treatment at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary after suffering three heart attacks soon after being brought into the world.

His devastated parents continued to remain positive as they desperately hoped and prayed a heart would be found to save the life of their little fighter.

His plight led to a number of people signing up to become organ donors while awareness of the cause was shared across social media platforms.

If love could of saved him, he would of lived forever. Sarah Cookson

Tomorrow, as his heartbroken parents say goodbye to their much-loved son, hundreds of people are set to join them at St Michael’s & Angels Church, in Mowbray Road, Westoe, to pay their own respects to baby Carter.

The service will take place at 11.45am with his parents asking those attending to wear a splash of blue in tribute to their son.

It will be the second time the heartbroken couple will say goodbye to a child.

Their first son Charlie died aged two in October 2013 after a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

Carter Cooksopn in hospital

The couple, who created the Charlie Cookson Foundation as a lasting tribute to their first son Charlie, have asked for donations in Carter’s memory to be made to the The Sick Children’s Trust.

After the funeral, people are welcome to attend Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields.

In a moving social media post by his mum Sarah, as she announced the funeral details, she said: “Our second son is now flying high with his big brother in heaven.

“He was born with a broken heart, now we are left holding ours.

Chris, Charlie and Sarah Cookson

“If love could of saved him, he would of lived forever.

“At only 25 days old he took his last breath and gained his angel wings at 5.44pm January 19, 2019.

“We would like to invite those who have a special place in their hearts for our Carter to join us in celebrating his short life.”