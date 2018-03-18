Hundreds of model railway fans from across country attend annual exhibition

Model railway enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to Jarrow for the annual Perth Green exhibition.

The two-day event attracted enthusiasts in their hundreds from as far afield as the south coast.

“The numbers were a bit down on previously because of the bad weather,” said Perth Green Model Railway Club spokesman Eric Fletcher.

“We are talking about 700 or so people this year - we were nearly at 1,000 last year.”

The show, which has been running for around 30 years, may not be the biggest in the country, but it is one of the most well-loved.

“There are bigger events, but this one is very well-known and is quite an important show,” said Eric.

People are moving online for their purchases, so it is good for the outlets to come down and be seen to be present. Eric Fletcher

There were 14 exhibitors displaying their lay-outs and 12 traders.

“The traders come year after year, so people know they will be here. They know they can come to this particular show to see this particular trader.

“It is big business, but model shops are struggling a bit.

“People are moving online for their purchases, so it is good for the outlets to come down and be seen to be present.”

Charlie Petty with his layout at the Perth Green Model Railway Exhibition.

Eric was pleased to see a number of young faces among this year’s visitors.

“There was quite a lot of young people coming to the show, and even a few young exhibitors, which is always good to see.”

The model railway club is a mainstay of Perth Green Community Centre and anyone who fancies trying their hand at the hobby is welcome.

“We have got our own club room and about 50 members,” said Eric.

Modelmaker Gavin Thirkell at Perth Green Model Railway Exhibition.

“We have a club night on a Wednesday evening, but people come down to the club room every day.

“We have facilities for people to make models, repair models and test models, and there is a lot of expertise in the club, so if you have a problem there’s usually someone with a solution.”

Perth Green Model Railway members, left to right Alan Lockey, Tom Ford, and Andy Swan with the club's layout at the exhibition.

Rob Harkness and Bill Bateson, right with their layout at Perth Green Model Railway Exhibition.