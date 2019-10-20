Hunt continues for driver in South Shields after car smashed into garden fence

Northumbria Police were called to the scene of an incident on Landseer Gardens in Whiteleas at around 9am on Saturday, October 19 following reports of a car smashing into a garden fence on the street.

It is said that the driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and police then launched an investigation to trace him as armed police remained at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, residents in the area reported seeing the driver get out of the vehicle holding a gun and being chased down the street by the police officers at the scene.

Armed police at the scene of the incident on Landseer Gardens in South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “It was reported that a man driving a black Ford Fiesta had collided with the fence causing damage before fleeing the scene on foot.”

The car was removed from the scene by a recovery vehicle on Saturday.

On the morning of Sunday, October 20, Northumbria Police confirmed that there was no further update into the incident.

The car that has smashed into the fence of a home on Landseer Gardens in Whiteleas.

Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the driver.

Anyone who may any have information is asked to contact Northumbria Police and quote reference number 321 on 19/10/19.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.