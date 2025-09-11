A South Tyneside karate icon has delivered historic world championship success.

Mark Purcell has returned home from Japan having led a squad of England’s finest karate athletes to glory at the eighth IKGA World Global Championships.

The fifth Dan black belt and long-serving trainer at South Tyneside Yamaguchi Goju-Kai Karate-Do has spent decades inspiring, training, and supporting thousands of young martial arts enthusiasts across the North East.

Over the summer, he travelled with a 40-strong England squad to the city of Chiba, where they competed against the world’s best dojos.

Mark Purcell secured a gold medal at the eighth IKGA World Global Championships, in Japan. | Other 3rd Party

From August 8 until August 10, more than 1,500 competitors from 37 countries took part in the prestigious event, led by England’s Chief Instructor Shihan Mark Adams.

Speaking about the event, Mark said: “The standard was incredibly high, our squad gave everything they had in gruelling days that started at 8:30am and sometimes didn’t finish until 11pm.”

The team’s dedication was rewarded with one gold medal, won by Mark himself, along with hree silvers and six bronzes - placing England ninth in the overall standings.

Mark added: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to Sensei Blane Stamps from Gateshead Goju-Kai club, Sensei Ady Gray and Joseph Ames for all of their help and support.

“Thank you also to the supporters and parents who fundraised and stood behind our athletes every step of the way.

“It’s been an unforgettable experience, one filled with camaraderie, pride and memories to last a lifetime.”

A squad of England's best karate talent competed over the course of two days in Japan. | Other 3rd Party

Mark’s success adds to his long-standing reputation as one of the borough’s true sporting icons and through his teaching, he continues to pass on the discipline, focus, and respect that karate instils.

He teaches weekly classes at the Perth Green Community Association on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, as well as a Wednesday evening class at the Boldon Community Association.

Beginners aged over four are welcome at all of Mark’s classes.

You can find out more about South Tyneside Yamaguchi Goju-Kai Karate-Do at: https://www.facebook.com/p/South-Tyneside-Yamaguchi-Goju-Kai-Karate-100054288589454.