I put on weight after injuring my knee and now I’ve lost more than three stone

A Jarrow grandad has transformed his life with Slimming World.

Brian Foster, from Jarrow, has spoken about how he has changed his life by losing more than three stone with Slimming World.

The dad-of-five and grandad-of-seven weighed 18 stone 11lb at his heaviest and he now weights 15 stone 8lb - dropping from a size 42 waist to a 36 in the process.

The 51-year-old has explained that tearing his MCL and ACL in his knee led to him gaining weight as the lost the ability to keep active.

Brian said: “I wanted to lose weight as I tore the MCL and ACL in my knee.

“I ballooned and the weight just kept going on - I felt very sluggish and I lost all ability to do any physical activities.

“I used to wear the same loose fitting clothes and ate literally everything bad without any consideration.

“I ate all of the time and once I had eaten a meal, I never felt full, so I would go straight onto snacks like crisps, chocolate.

“Now I eat a lot of things like salads and fruit - I still cannot run properly without pain in my knee, but I can plod on the treadmill so I do a lot of hill walking on there to burn the calories.”

Brian heaped praise on his Slimming World consultant, Bev Jones, for her inspiration and guidance, which he says has helped him on his own weight loss journey.

He added: “I first went to Slimming World a few years ago, lost four stone and felt great like a lot of people do, but also like a lot of people, I stopped going and put the weight back on.

“I have been to numerous Slimming World groups in the last few years including South Shields, Fellgate, Boldon, Hebburn, Felling, Dunston, Wrekenton, Low Teams and now I go to the best group ever with Bev Jones and Bev's Super Slimmers, in Lyndhurst.

“Bev is the best consultant ever, who has lost an amazing five stone herself, so she is a true inspiration to all of her members.

“The last thing I would say about Bev's Super Slimmers is her mantra of ‘if you sort of do the plan, it sort of works, but if you really do it, it really works’.”

You can find out more about Slimming World near you at: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/.