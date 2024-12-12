I rated all of South Tyneside's Greggs stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:29 BST

The North East is the home of Greggs, and there are plenty of branches in the region.

There are plenty of Greggs branches in South Tyneside, and so many more in the surrounding areas. It’s a breakfast and lunchtime favourite for the people of the area, with sweet and savoury treats galore, and a variety of hot and cold drinks.

Our range of free email newsletters bring South Tyneside’s latest news and sport to you - sign up online here

But you may be wondering which is actually the best Greggs branch to grab your sausage roll from (vegan or otherwise), so we have collected the Google review ratings of each Greggs branch in South Tyneside, and ranked them from best to worst.

We've put together a list of the best and worst Greggs stores in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

1. Where is South Tyneside's best Greggs?

We've put together a list of the best and worst Greggs stores in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Greggs on Frederick Street has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews.

2. Frederick Street, South Shields

Greggs on Frederick Street has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Greggs at the Bede Trade Park has a 4.4 rating from 448 Google reviews.

3. Bede Trade Park, Jarrow

Greggs at the Bede Trade Park has a 4.4 rating from 448 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Greggs on Prince Edward Road has a 4.4 rating from 275 Google reviews.

4. Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Greggs on Prince Edward Road has a 4.4 rating from 275 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideGreggsGooglePeople
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice