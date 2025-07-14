Jonathan Metcalfe Hogg | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A brute who warned his ex "you know what grasses get" and threatened to throw acid in her face after she reported him to the police has been put behind bars.

Jonathan Hogg had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman and was on bail with a condition to keep away from her when he sent her a "barrage of abuse and intimidation". Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was left so afraid of Hogg's threats that she had to rehome her dog as she feared he may injure or kill the pet.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said Hogg had been arrested and bailed on February 19 and contacted the victim via a phone call through a mutual friend's Facebook account three days later. During the call, Hogg warned "your house is getting it, you are getting bombed, you are getting acid in your face".

Hogg then asked the woman to meet him and told her: "I want to kill you not punch you." The court heard when she refused to meet up Hogg continued to message and called her a "tramp", "grass" and warned "you know what grasses get".

Hogg warned he would come to the woman's South Tyneside home and spoke of there being "four of us" and "tooled up". The court heard the victim feared Hogg would carry out his threats towards her.

Jonathan Metcalfe Hogg | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

Miss Alistari told the court: "She had to rehome her dog. He was clearly becoming distressed and she feared Hogg may injure or end his life." Hogg, 32, of Park Avenue, Wallsend, North Tyneside, who has a criminal record, admitted witness intimidation.

The court heard he had been drinking at the time of the offence and said it was "empty threats". Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey jailed him for two years and told him: "Perhaps unsurprisingly, as a consequence of that barrage of abuse and intimidation, she felt harassed and upset and ended very distressed by the messages you had sent her.

"In her victim personal statement she describes wanting to be left alone and being fearful you would carry out the threats you had made. She was scared to return home and had to rehouse her dog, so fearful was she of its safety."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said being on remand in prison has been "difficult" for Hogg and he has been receiving threats.