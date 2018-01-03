Ice cream parlour wins Whitburn winter window display competition

An American-themed ice-cream parlour has licked the opposition in a festive window display competition.

Tutti Frutti, in East Street, Whitburn, was one of a number of businesses in the village to enter the annual contest.

The competition is run by the Whitburn Festival Committee and forms part of the village’s Christmas celebrations - which also includes a family fun day.

Owner Ashleigh Turnock was presented with a bottle of champagne, by Coun Tracey Dixon and Coun Peter Boyack, along with treasurer of the festival committee Carol Shield.

A certificate has also been put on display at the shop.

Ashleigh, who took of the business in October 2016, said: “It is the second time we have entered the competition after taking over in October 2016.

“The first year we hadn’t been in the place long so it was all a bit of a rush but this year we were able to take more time over the display.

“Things like this are really nice.

“It’s lovely to take part in something which helps to bring the village together at Christmas.

“We have had a lot of people commenting on the window and people have taken to Facebook and Instagram.”

She added: “It’s a little overwhelming to be told we have won the competition as there has been some fantastic displays this year.”

The Whitburn Winter Festival Day has been funded by the Whitburn Festival Committee with support from volunteers, local community and church groups and other organisations.

The festival also received a £650 contribution from the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum.