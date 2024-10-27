Illegal immigrant with 2kg of cannabis to be deported after South Tyneside arrest

Gentian Celaj was behind the wheel of a Ford Cougar when he was caught with 2kg of cannabis in South Tyneside. | National World

Gentian Celaj, caught with over two kilos of cannabis in South Tyneside, faces deportation after a guilty plea and sentencing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An illegal immigrant caught with more than two kilos of cannabis in a car has been jailed and faces deportation.

Gentian Celaj was behind the wheel of a Ford Cougar that was pulled over by the police in South Tyneside on July 8, due to the manner of his driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and when they searched the vehicle found two vacuum sealed bags, each containing more than a kilo of the class B drug, in the boot.

Another bag, containing around 300g of cannabis bush, was found behind the front passenger seat.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said the drugs, which are pictured packed into large clear bags, were in wholesale quantity and would have been split up to be sold in smaller deals.

Celaj refused to answer questions during police interview and would not provide the pin number for his locked mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old, of no fixed address, who has no previous convictions, admitted possessing cannabis with intent and driving with no insurance or licence.

Robin Patton, defending, said: "He has accepted he has been here illegally for five or six years. I am sure you will also appreciate it makes him in a position to be much more vulnerable to be used by other people.

"When he is released the border and immigration force will no doubt take him into custody and they will have to consider what processes will take place.

"If he is to claim asylum he will have significantly prejudiced that claim by the offending in this case."

Celaj was jailed for a total of 30 weeks.