A South Shields seven-year-old is taking on a charity run while going through treatment for cancer.

Austin, a seven-year-old, from South Shields is set to take on this year’s Children’s Cancer Run - a three-mile run at Newcastle Racecourse while he is undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

He was diagnosed with T- Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (ALL) when he was five in 2023 after being unwell with ‘heart pain’, lumps on his head and vomiting.

Following a number of tests, doctors discovered an acute kidney injury stage 2, which then led to Austin’s full diagnosis.

Since then, he was undergone treatment for ALL at the Great North Children’s Hospital children’s cancer unit and Austin has been trying to keep active throughout his treatment process.

Austin with his mam, Gemma. | Other 3rd Party

He now has the three-mile course firmly in his sights on Sunday, May 18, where he will be running alongside his school friends from Mortimer Primary School, who have entered as a team and have over 50 pupils participating.

Austin’s mam, Gemma, has explained that they are running to raise awareness for a cause that is close to their hearts.

She said: “I think he is looking forward to his mammy being tired.

“Last year, he wasn’t well enough to complete the run, so he felt upset, and I promised him this year he could do it.

“He has come so far in two years and overcome so much - we’re really looking forward to the run and helping to raise awareness of this really important cause.”

Gemma also revealed that Austin was initially off school for nine months but he was supported by having video calls with his classmates so they didn’t forget him.

He has been back attending school full time since March 2024, with the school making special allowances to support his treatment when needed, such as allowing him snacks when he’s on steroids and letting him take a friend down for early lunch.

Peter Bennett, headteacher at Mortimer Primary School, has praised Austin for using his story to be an inspiration to others.

He commented: “Austin is an amazing member of Mortimer Primary School and an inspiration to us all.

“His courage and willingness to share his story can only be commended - I am extremely proud of him.

“We were all delighted when he was recently presented with a Mortimer Golden Owl Award in school - a very worthy recipient.

‘‘The Children's Cancer Run gives more pupils the chance to get alongside children like Austin and support them whilst raising awareness and funds.

“Mrs Stelling, our PE lead, and I are delighted with the number of Mortimer pupils, families, and staff who are getting involved with the event.

“Good luck to Austin and everyone who is running.”

You can find out more about the 42nd Children’s Cancer Run by visiting: https://childrenscancernorth.org.uk/.

