Improvement works are paving the way for South Shields estate

New paving is being lined up for a part of a South Tyneside estate as work to revamp the area continues.

Improvements have already been carried out in Horsley Hill Square which included renewed footpaths, better shop fronts, landscaping and additional parking on one half of the square.

The work is part of a four part programme to improve the area.

Phase three is now underway to provide new paving for the remainder of the area in particular outside shops at the juntion with Marsden Road and Centenary Avenue.

New railings are also planned.

Harton Councillor Neil Maxwell, said: “Horsley Hill Square is a busy shopping thoroughfare in the heart of the area. It is well used by local families from across Harton and Horsley Hill as well as those further afield visiting shops and nearby schools.

“We are delighted to see the improvements progressing, with the latest work involving the renewal of the footpath outside the raised shopping area.

“Environmental improvements such as this can make a huge difference to the appearance of an area. Once the work is completed they will give Horsley Hill Square a much brighter new look.”

Improvement work has included shop fronts being renewed and units remodelled, helping to attract new businesses.

Coun Maxwell added: “The investment in the shopping area is all about providing a better area with better facilities for local residents, local businesses and for the wider community.”

The improvements, part of the council’s Capital Footpath Programme, are expected to be completed in the new year.