In photos: People in Sunderland unite to clean up following a night of far-right riots

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 10:46 BST

People in Sunderland have come together to clean up the city centre following a night of violent riots.

A huge clean-up operation is underway following a night of violent disorder in Sunderland city centre.

A “peaceful protest” was organised to take place in the city centre’s Keel Square on Friday, July 2 - however, things quickly turned sour as thugs set a car on fire, launched attacks towards police officers, broke into and torched a police office and took aim at the Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa mosque.

Read more: 17 shocking images as far-right violence erupts in Sunderland after Southport stabbings

Similar scenes have been seen across the country this week in the wake of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, being stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (July 29).

Click here to get the Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our free email newsletters

Northumbria Police have confirmed that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with last night’s riot in Sunderland.

Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East has condemned those who took part in the disorder.

Members of the public have pulled together to clean up Sunderland following riots in the city centre.

1. Sunderland clean up

Members of the public have pulled together to clean up Sunderland following riots in the city centre. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Photo Sales
The local community has come together to clean up following a night of riots.

2. Pulling together

The local community has come together to clean up following a night of riots. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Photo Sales
The burnt out shell of Sunderland Central Police Station this morning (Saturday, August 3) after the building was set on fire by rioters during violent protests.

3. The aftermath

The burnt out shell of Sunderland Central Police Station this morning (Saturday, August 3) after the building was set on fire by rioters during violent protests. | North News & Pictures Ltd Photo: NNP

Photo Sales
A clean up was organised via social media on Friday evening (August 2).

4. Cleaning up

A clean up was organised via social media on Friday evening (August 2). | North News & Pictures Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorthumbria PoliceTaylor SwiftFire
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice