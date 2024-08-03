A huge clean-up operation is underway following a night of violent disorder in Sunderland city centre.
A “peaceful protest” was organised to take place in the city centre’s Keel Square on Friday, July 2 - however, things quickly turned sour as thugs set a car on fire, launched attacks towards police officers, broke into and torched a police office and took aim at the Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa mosque.
Similar scenes have been seen across the country this week in the wake of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, being stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (July 29).
Northumbria Police have confirmed that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with last night’s riot in Sunderland.
Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East has condemned those who took part in the disorder.