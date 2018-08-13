In pictures: Thousands watch Joe McElderry lead tributes to Chloe and Liam

Music fans of all ages packed into Bents Park in South Shields for a very special concert at the weekend.

The venue is used to holding big live music events, but few can have been quite as emotional as Together Forever Live.

The show, headlined by hometown hero Joe McElderry, was organised to raise money for the trust set up in the names of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, both from South Shields, died in last year’s Manchester Arena terror attack.

The trust was set up to assist talented young people who show an aptitude for sport or performing.

Chloe was a talented singer, while Liam was a promising cricketer.

The man behind it was Chris Joyce, who also organised a memorial concert last year at the Amphitheatre on the seafront.

He said: “For me the whole point of today is to remember Chloe and Liam and for their memory to live on.”

