A Hebburn sixth form college is celebrating its students’ “hard work and determination” on A-Level results day.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, on Mill Lane, in Hebburn is celebrating its students achieving almost half of all grades being at A* or A, or their equivalent.

A-Level results day (Thursday, August 15) has showcased some significant individual performances from students at the school who managed to three grade A’s or higher.

One of those students was Isabella Armour, who achieved two A grades, an A* and an A in the EPQ.

Isabella is now looking forward to going to Oxford University to where she will study philosophy, politics and economics.

Rebecca Robinson is heading off to Durham University to study physics after she secured three grade A’s and an A*.

Another student who will be going to Durham University in September is James Thorburn, who achieved two A* and two A grades - he will be studying mathematics.

Caitlin Jobling attained two A*, an A and an A* in the EPQ - she will be studying national sciences at University College London (UCL).

Ross Smith attained two grade A and an A* to secure his place at York University, where he will be studying computer science with mathematics.

St Joseph’s also saw some exceptional performances in its BTEC subjects, leading to a number of Distinctions and Distinction* grades with 100% pass rate.

Among these were Aaron Whyte who received a Distinction* in business and Sophie Perry who attained a Distinction* in business with a grade A and B at A Level.

Following their studies, both Aaron and Sophie have secured a prestigious paralegal apprenticeship at Clifford Chance.

Mrs Suzanne Lewis-Dale, acting headteacher at St Joseph’s, has expressed her pride in the students for achieving their grades.

She commented: “We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements this year. Their hard work and dedication, along with the support of our talented and committed community of staff, have resulted in excellent results.

“The vast majority of pupils have been accepted at their first-choice university, apprenticeship or workplace.

For those who has missed out, we have a great support network available to them to ensure that they can move on to a different but still successful future.”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised both students and teachers across the borough on A-Level results day.

Cllr McHugh commented: “Our young people are to be commended for their results which are testament to their hard work and commitment.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to teaching staff and parents and carers who have supported our young people along their journey although, ultimately, it is our students who must take the credit today.

“I wish them well in their future endeavours."