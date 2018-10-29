Injured driver taken to hospital as police deal with double smash on A19

A driver was taken to hospital after an early hours crash on the A19, with another crash happening as police dealt with the first incident.

The initial collision happened on the route near Testo's roundabout and led Northumbria Police to close off the route to traffic.

A second smash then happened on the road while officers were working at the scene.

A force spokesperson said: "At around 12.10am this morning, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Ford and a Toyota, on the A19 at West Boldon, near Testo's roundabout.

“Emergency services attended and the 22-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

"The driver of the Ford was believed to be uninjured.

“While in attendance, officers dealt with a subsequent collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa, which had collided with a barrier.

"The driver was uninjured.

“The road was closed while all vehicles were recovered and reopened at around 1.32am.”

Around the same time, more officers were called to the nearby Whitemare Pool junction between the A184 Newcastle Road and A194 and Leam Lane after horses escaped from a field.

A force spokesperson added: "At 12.31am we received a report of horses on the A184 near Whitemare Pool.

"Officers attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions while the three horses were brought to safety.

"The road was reopened at 1.58am."