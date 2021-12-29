Injured man in critical but stable condition after falling from a cliff in South Shields
A man who was injured after appearing to fall from a cliff in South Shields remains in a critical condition in hospital, police say.
Emergency services were called to Lizard Lane in South Shields on Tuesday (December 28) to reports of an injured man.
Northumbria Police confirmed that the man ”appeared to have fallen from off a cliff” and remains in hospital in “a critical, but stable condition”.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday, December 29: “Shortly after 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Lizard Lane area of South Shields.
“Emergency services attended and found a man who appeared to have fallen from off a cliff. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been made aware.”
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed to the Gazette on Tuesday that crews at the scene requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Lizard Lane, South Shields, shortly before 11am to a report of a male injured.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, two hazardous area response teams (HART) and a rapid response paramedic.
"We have requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.”
The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) also attended the incident along with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesperson for SSVLB said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to assist North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service with an incident in the Lizard Lane area.
"After approximately one hour the incident was resolved.”