Injured woman taken to hospital after incident at Newcastle Central Station

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed in a statement that its crews had taken someone to hospital.

They said: “Just before 11am on Sunday, September 12, we were called to reports of a female injured at Central Station in Newcastle.

"We dispatched one ambulance and transported the patient to the RVI."

Operator LNER shared details of the incident on its social media channels shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, as thousands of people travelled to the region for the Great North Run.

Their tweet, posted at around 11.35am, reported that someone had been hit by a train.

It said: “We are saddened to report due to a person being hit by a train at Newcastle, train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

Following the incident on Sunday morning, National Rail and Northern issued advice to passengers.

Services between Newcastle and Morpeth, Newcastle and Carlisle and Newcastle and Middlesbrough/Nunthorpe were affected for a number of hours.

In a further update just after 1.30pm on Sunday, National Rail confirmed that trains were running normally following earlier disruption.

