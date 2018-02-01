Internet safety session to help parents keep youngsters safe online

Parents in South Tyneside are being given a helping hand to protect their kids online.

Police will be at The Word in South Shields on Tuesday alongside tech ‘gurus’ from O2 to stage a special workshop and information day.

Cyber awareness at The Word with Police Community Engagement Team. Back from left Paul Marshall, Sally College and Richie Miles with The Word Open Zone Mike Hamilton (front)

The event, organised by police and supported by South Tyneside Council, will focus on what parents and guardians can do to safeguard youngsters while online, provide details on the various apps that are accessible to children and the risks they can pose.

Advice will also be available to those attending on how to set privacy settings on mobiles.

Recent figures by police reveal almost four-in-five 12-15-year-olds and one-in-three eight-to-11 year-olds own a mobile phone.

Community Engagement Officer Richie Miles said: “This event is an ideal opportunity for parents, grandparents and guardians to come down and find out more about how they can keep not only their children safe online, but also their family.

“A lot of information is passed over the internet and with the growing number of social media channels and apps available to young people, this is vital information every parent should have an insight to.

“Attending the event can also be a way of opening up a conversation with their children to find out what steps they are taking to keep themselves safe online, as well as taking a look at the steps they can take as a parent to restrict what children can access when online.”

Throughout the event people will have the chance to ask their own questions of either police or representatives from O2.

The event has been organised as part of Safer Internet Day, a global event which takes place annually in February.

The day aims to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology among children and young people. This year’s Safer Internet Day will take place on Tuesday.

For information on the event, which will run from 10am until noon, contact southern.ceo@northumbria.pnn.police.uk