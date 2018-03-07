Internet troll from South Shields warned by police after fresh messages sent

An internet troll who was jailed after making anti-Semitic death threats to an MP has received another warning by police.

John Nimmo, 29, from South Shields, posted on Twitter that he "really could murder someone now".

Northumbria Police were alerted to the post, along with other messages shared by Nimmo on the social networking site.

The police say they do not believe the messages to be of a criminal nature, but have warned Nimmo - who was released from prison on probation earlier this year - about his conduct.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We are aware of concerns relating to messages posted on social media and have spoken to the individual involved.

"Officers are satisfied that no criminal offences have been committed but have warned the individual about his behaviour.

"Anyone who has concerns can contact Northumbria Police by calling 101.”

Nimmo was sentenced to two years and three months in jail last February for nine offences.

One of the incidents he was sentenced for regarded two emails sent to Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger, which included a picture of a large knife and anti-Semitic remarks.

They were sent just three weeks after fellow MP Jo Cox was killed.

Nimmo - who admitted all nine charges relating to online threats at Newcastle Crown Court - said in one of the messages that Ms Berger would "get it like Jo Cox".

He was also imprisoned for eight weeks in 2014 after sending abusive Twitter messages to feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez and MP Stella Creasy.

It came after Ms Criado-Perez led a campaign using social media for a female figure to appear on a Bank of England note.