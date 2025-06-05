Investigation underway after fire crews were called to a South Shields garage

Fire crews were called to a South Shields garage on Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to Leighton Motors, on Franklin Street, in South Shields just around 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 3.

TWFRS dispatched four appliances from Hebburn, Marley Park and South Shields to the scene, where the frontage of the garage and four vehicles were on fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and left the scene just after 2am on Wednesday, June 4.

The Fire Service is now working alongside Northumbria Police to determine the source of the blaze and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

An investigation is underway following a fire at Leighton Motors, in South Shields, on Tuesday night (June 3). | Google Maps

A TWFRS spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that late on Tuesday evening (3rd June) four appliances were in attendance of a commercial property fire in South Tyneside.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 23:39 and crews were dispatched from Hebburn, Marley Park, and South Shields Community Fire Stations to an address on Franklin Street in South Shields.

“Upon arrival at the incident, firefighters saw that the frontage of the detached building and four vehicles were alight. No persons were in need of rescue at the scene.

“Our fire investigation officer is working alongside Northumbria Police to work out the source of the blaze.

“People are reminded that they can anonymously call Firestoppers about any fire in their local community by ringing 08001695558.

“Our crews left the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning [4th June] at 02:02, once the area had been made safe and the fire had been extinguished.”

Northumbria Police has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that its officers were on hand to support TWFRS at the scene.

The Force has stated that the investigation into how the fire started is at an early stage.

