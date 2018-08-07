Investigation underway following house fire in South Tyneside

One person was taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched following a house fire in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Lawe Road in South Shields shortly before 2.30am where there was a blaze in a house.

Fire in Lawe Road. Photo by Ryan Stephen.

Several fire crews, police and ambulances were on site to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said the fire was believed to be confined to one room and an occupant was led to safety and taken to hospital believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

He said a joint investigation between the police and the fire service has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.