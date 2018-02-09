Investigations continue after biker dies in off-road barrier smash

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a motorcyclist was killed when his machine hit a metal barrier in an off-road smash.

The crash happened on the old mineral line which runs under Mill Lane, Hebburn, on Wednesday night.

motorcyclist fatality at barrier on the old mineral line off Mill Lane in Hebburn

Police say the accident happened near the Cock Crow Inn when the rider, who is in his 30s, collided with a barrier on the pathway.

The accident happened at about 9.15pm.

Police say the impact caused the rider to fall and sustain fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the motorcyclist fatality at barrier on the old mineral line off Mill Lane in Hebburn

Yesterday the marks could still be seen following the police investigation at the scene.

Police confirmed the machine involved was an off-road motorcycle.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in South Tyneside.

“The collision happened at 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 7, on the old mineral line off Mill Lane in Hebburn, near to the Cock Crow Inn.

“For reasons yet to be established a motorbike collided with a barrier causing the rider to come off the bike and suffer fatal injuries.

“The rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call last night at shortly before 9.15pm, that there had been an accident involving a motorbike near the Crock Crow Inn on Mill Lane.

“We sent four resources to the scene.”

The scene of the crash on the old mineral line, off Mill Lane, Jarrow.

Last night, the force tweeted that it was urging motorists to avoid Mill Lane, with local diversions in place.

Hebburn Coun John McCabe said: “What has happened is a tragedy and my thoughts go out to his family.

“We can only wait and see what the outcome is of the police investigation, but it is sad to hear this news.

“This is an area we have flagged up to the police, within our community area forum meetings, as an area which is used frequently by motorbikes.”

South Tyneside Council has had a long running campaign in the area to combat the use of motor bikes on footpaths and public land.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1061 of 070218.