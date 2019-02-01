Investigations continue after man’s body found in Jarrow house

Police are continuing to investigate after a man’s body was discovered in a house.

Officers were called to the semi-detached home in Moffat Avenue on Jarrow’s Scotch estate at 4am, yesterday.

We know the man has died, but no one knows what has happened. Lisa Ningtingale and Fiona Thompson

The alarm had been raised after a man who was found to be “unresponsive” at the property.

Emergency services and police arrived but the 61-year-old was pronounced dead.

Yesterday, neighbours woke to a police cordon around the house while police forensic officers were seen going in and out of the property throughout the day.

A police car was also parked outside the home.

It is understood the home was occupied by a husband and wife.

Neighbours ave spoken of their shock at waking to find a property in their street had been cordoned off by police.

One woman said: “I was up around 4am with my daughter and I didn’t see or hear anything.

“When I came out the house at 7.55am there were two police cars outside the house. They were there for ages.

“We know the man has died, but no one knows what has happened.”

She added: “They are a lovely couple. They would always say hello if you passed in the street. They seemed to go everywhere in the car.

“I only seen him out driving a few days ago.”

Another resident said: “There were about a dozen police wearing overalls going into the house.

“CID were going round knocking on doors asking if people had seen or heard anything.

“You never really saw anyone going to the house apart from someone who I think was their son.

“They just seemed to keep themselves to themselves.”

As yet, there has been no information as to the cause of death and police say their investigations are continuing.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 4am on Thursday we received a report of an unresponsive male at a property in Moffat Avenue, Jarrow.

“Officers and emergency services attended and sadly, a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the man’s death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.