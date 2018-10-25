Irish singers Jedward to switch on South Shields Christmas lights

South Shields is promised a high-energy performance when Irish double act Jedward switch on the town’s festive displays.

Jedward will join the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Ken Stephenson, at the event on Thursday, November 22, at South Shields Market Place.

Jedward performing in South Shields in 2017.

The identical twin brothers – John and Edward Grimes – rose to fame having first appeared on TV talent show X Factor in 2009 with their lively performances.

Since their run on the show they have reached number two in the UK Singles chart with their debut ‘Under Pressure (Ice Ice Baby).

They have also enjoyed three number one singles and three number one albums in their native Ireland.

Coun Stephenson said: “The South Shields switch on event is always one of the highlights of the festive season in South Tyneside and this year will be no exception.

"It always has a brilliant atmosphere and we are excited that Jedward will be joining us to kick start the town’s Christmas celebrations.

“They are certain to bring lots of festive fun at this very special time of year and I’m sure the people of South Tyneside and beyond will come out in force and give them a warm welcome.”

Jedward also finished second in 2017’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The lights switch on event will also see them return to the town having performed at one of the town’s open air Sunday Concerts in Bents Park last year.

The pair said: “South Shields is such a great place. We are really looking forward to coming back for the Christmas lights switch on. It’s going to be great to see everyone again!”

The event runs from 6pm and will be hosted by BBC Newcastle’s Alfie Joey.

The Creative Seed carnival group will also be helping to entertain the crowds and characters from this year’s Customs House panto, Beauty and the Beast, will be making a special appearance.

Christmas switch-on events will also take place at Jarrow Town Hall, in Grange Road, on Friday, November 23, and Fountains Park, in Hebburn, on Monday, November 26, from 4pm to 5pm.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Our lights switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow, really set the scene for Christmas across the Borough and once again the Council is going all out to make them fun and memorable.

“Jedward were a huge hit with the crowds when they performed at last year’s South Tyneside Festival and I have no doubt they will do so again.

Other key highlights of this year’s Christmas Wonderland programme include the Camel Parade on Friday, December 7, in Ocean Road, South Shields, at 5pm.