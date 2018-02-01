Is Latimer’s the ideal plaice for you to work?

One of South Tyneside’s best-known businesses is recruiting.

Award-winning Latimer’s Seafood Deli & Cafe in Whitburn is looking to add new talent to its growing team.

Robert Latimer.

The family-run business has earned a string of accolades in recent years, including Fishmonger of the Year at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards and BBC Radio 4 Best Local Retailer.

Now owners Ailsa and Robert Latimer are looking for an assistant manager, and two fishmonger assistants to help them drive the thriving business forward – and the couple are valuing enthusiasm over expertise.

“While ideally prospective applicants will have experience with seafood or as a fishmonger, a love of fish and seafood or a passion to learn about it is more important, as we can teach them the rest,” said Robert, who trained as a lobster and crab pot fisherman and salmon farmer.

“As well as joining an experienced and brilliant team, they’ll have the opportunity to visit the fish quays, meet our fisherman and see all aspects of our business.

While ideally prospective applicants will have experience with seafood or as a fishmonger, a love of fish and seafood or a passion to learn about it is more important, as we can teach them the rest. Robert Latimer

“We are fortunate in this part of the world to have our local fishing fleet reading the tides for the best catches and knowledge is passed down from one generation to the next.

“It is this insight that informs everything done at Latimer’s, from the 90 per cent locally-sourced seafood to the painstaking preparation of seafood platters, pies and fish cakes.”

Latimer’s story began in 2002 when Robert hauled his crab, lobster and langoustine creels up for the last time on the Isle of Luing, off the west coast of Scotland, and headed home to Whitburn, where he started selling shellfish from the family garage and petrol station.

The business has now expanded into a busy seafront café, deli and click & collect service manned by a team of 23 staff.

It also holds regular events such as a Supper Club, which in February will feature food cooked by Simon Lilley, Master Chef of Great Britain.

Ailsa, a former nurse, added: “Last year was a really exciting year for us following our rebrand and new click and collect service.

“We are passionate about seafood and are looking for talented and enthusiastic people keen to help us share this passion with our customers.”