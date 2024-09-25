‘It’s been a pleasure’ - Popular Hebburn pub is set to shut its doors for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Hebburn pub has announced its closure.

Dougie’s Tavern, on Blackett Street, in Hebburn, has announced on social media that it will be closing its doors for good.

The Victorian-built property opened as Dougie’s Tavern in December 1992 and enjoyed huge success before it closed in/around 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attempts to establish it under other names failed and it finally ceased trading as The White Lead in 2018.

The popular Dougie's Tavern, in Hebburn, is set to shut its doors for good. | Google Maps

The once-popular venue then saw a resurgence when it was bought and reopened as Dougie’s Tavern in 2019 - with landlord Norman Scott, who managed it for seven years during its 1990s peak, at the helm.

Since the reopening of the venue, Norman has pulled out all the stops to ensure events such as Euro 2020 and St George’s Day were celebrated properly.

However, it appears that the time has come for Dougie’s to close its doors once again following a post on the pub’s Facebook page - as the venue is set to bow out with a leaving party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post stated: “Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. You are invited to our leaving party on Sunday, September 29, from 4pm.

“Live music with the amazing Ed Blaney playing songs from Bowie, Gerry Rafferty, Bob Dylan and more. Also card bingo, play your cards right and horse racing; ‘all money must be won’.

Norman Scott, the landlord of Dougie's Tavern, ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. | National World

“And we finish off where we started with the fantastic acoustic keys. It’s been a pleasure for the past six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’m sure we will catch up with you all sooner or later.

”Thank you to everyone for your support over the years. We really do appreciate it and going to miss you all.”

You can keep up to date with all the details for the leaving party by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/DougiesTavern.