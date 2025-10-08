Stars of North East sport are getting behind an annual NSPCC campaign this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier league icon Alan Shearer, Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles, the Newcastle Eagles basketball team and the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit are calling on parents and carers across the North East to get involved in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week, which returns this week.

The annual campaign highlights the vital role parents play in their child’s sporting journey and encourages open conversations about the kind of support that helps children feel safe, confident and able to enjoy themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United attacker Shania Hayles has also got behind the campaign | NSPCC

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Alan Shearer said: “As parents and carers, the way we support children in sport has a huge impact - not just on how they see the game, but on how they see themselves. It’s less about the scoreline and more about making sure they enjoy taking part, feel respected, and know we’re proud of their effort. I’d encourage families to watch the new NSPCC video and explore the simple resources available.”

Newcastle Eagles and Great Britain head coach Marc Steutel said: “At Newcastle Eagles we believe every child and young person should be able to enjoy their sport in a safe and positive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a community club we appreciate the support of parents and carers and the vital role they play in helping us to create that secure and nurturing space. And that’s why we’re delighted to be supporting this year’s NSPCC Keeping Your Child Safe In Sport Week.

“It’s so important that parents, carers and the young people they support can have open and honest conversations around what makes them feel safe in a sports setting.

“Even as a national team coach I never lose sight of the fact that sport’s not all about performance - it’s just as much about fostering enjoyment, confidence, respect and wellbeing.”

Shania Hayles added: “The encouragement I had from my family growing up made all the difference – not just in performance, but in how much I loved the game. Listening to children and supporting them in the right way helps them flourish on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can download a set of conversation starter questions to help them talk with their own child about what support works for them, while clubs can also access free resources to promote the campaign from the CPSU website.

Rachael Barker, Head of the Child Protection in Sport Unit, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”