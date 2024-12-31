Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields mum has transformed her life since she joined Slimming World in early 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum-of-two, from South Shields, has spoken about how she has transformed her life having lost more than three stone since the start of the year.

Jade Gibson, 39, joined Slimming World in January having weighed 18 stone 9lb. Fast forward almost 12 months and she now weighs 15 stone 7.5lb - with her eyes set on hitting her target weight in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum, who has two sons aged six and nine, initially wanted to lose weight for her best friend’s wedding and her parent’s vow renewal; however, she discovered that it would also give her a much more active life with her sons.

She said: “My parents decided to renew their wedding vows and I wanted to look nice for our family photos.

South Shields mum-of-two Jade Gibson has transformed her life after losing more than three stone. | Other 3rd Party

“I was also asked to be bridesmaid for my best friend and knew that I would be in all of the main photos and didn’t want to spoil them for her.

“When Covid lockdown came around like many others I spiralled and ate through boredom and for comfort. I didn’t like the person that looked back at me in the mirror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt sluggish, my skin was bad, and I had minimal energy to do anything but with two young sons, energy was one thing I needed.

“When I started Slimming World, I had just been diagnosed with high cholesterol and was given medication to control this.

“After six weeks my cholesterol levels were back to normal and I could stop taking the tablets.

“I feel like I’ve given myself a chance to live a longer, healthier life for my children. I do feel more self confident now and I have more get up and go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Swimming is something we love to do as a family. Before I started my Slimming World journey I didn’t have the confidence to go in the pool and used to watch from the café but now I love getting in there with the kids.”

Jade has also revealed that Slimming World has inadvertently given the rest of her family a healthier lifestyle through the changes that she has made to her own life.

The payroll manager added: "Food optimising has had a massive impact in my household.

Jade has revealed that since losing weight, she now has a much more active life with her two young sons. | Other 3rd Party

“My two children are making healthier choices. Rather than snacking on biscuits or crisps they now pick a piece of fruit or a yoghurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I’m cooking more my partner without even realising is also eating healthier. We enjoy family meal times together now, our favourite is the loaded nachos.

“We also do a lot at weekends, we’re always out and about walking and recently both of our sons have learned to ride their bikes so I’m now looking to buy one too and get some much needed body magic.”

Having now been a Slimming World member for almost a year, Jade has reflected on how felt when she first joined and set her sights on next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commented: “I have friends who have had very successful Slimming World journeys so I looked in to it and saw that it’s not a diet, it’s not a fad, it’s just a healthier way of living.

“I wasn’t sure how I would feel attending a group but it was the best thing I have done. Having the support of my consultant and all of the lovely members in the group keeps me motivated.

“My first night at class was slightly daunting but I knew I had to go, not just for my own sake but to do what I can to live a longer and healthier life for my family.

”I had my new starter meeting and couldn’t believe how making such simple changes to my lifestyle could impact my weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I stayed for the class and listened to all of the amazing members discussing how their week had been and hearing their unbelievable weight losses really spurred me on, I knew that I could do it with focus, determination and support.

“I’m only half way through my journey but I am definitely confident of reaching my target in 2025.”

You can find out more about Slimming World in South Tyneside by visiting: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/.