I've got a deposit - but can't get on the South Tyneside property ladder

Like hundreds of thousands 25 to 35-year-olds across the country, Liam Walker, from South Shields, is struggling to get his foot on the property ladder.

The 26-year-old teaching assistant at Epinay School has a deposit for a house but he is stuck living at home due to interest rates on mortgages remaining high.

And we are highlighting Liam's story, like many others across the UK, as part of our Project Peter Pan initiative.

Project Peter Pan - launched as the UK heads toward a general election in 2024 - aims to use our collective media power to give a voice to those in their 20s and 30s who have negotiated a pandemic, work hard and are ambitious, yet are lost.

Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions. Meanwhile, they face accusations of 'laziness' as costs of living spiral, sparking a mental health epidemic. Politicians should take heed - they have a lot to say.

Reporters across our UK titles have been listening to the many who have delayed starting families, are moving back home in their 30s, are reliant on the bank of mum and dad, living in substandard rental properties, losing career aspirations, putting off university and facing the realities of never buying a home.

Through saving and a family bereavement, Liam was able to gather a deposit; however, Liz Truss' now infamous mini-budget in September 2022 caused interest rates to rise and put an end to that dream.

Liam, who was working as a full-time food technology teacher at the time, has explained to the Shields Gazette that the economic situation, plus a change in jobs, has made it almost impossible for him to get on the property ladder.

Liam Walker, a South Tyneside teaching assistant, has spoken about how difficult it is for young people to get onto the property ladder. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He said: "Before Liz Truss became Prime Minister, I was in a position where I was ready to buy a house but then when everything crashed, I just left it.

"At the time, I was working as a food technology teacher but I left teaching and went on to become a supply teacher instead.

"I had good income at the time, whereas now with me only counting as a supply teacher, my pay isn't guaranteed and I also don't get paid for holidays.

"This is a massive problem for trying to buy a house because lenders just don't want to touch you.

"I still do the same job as my colleagues, I still work just as hard as them but just because the school needs someone temporarily, then I'm not seen as an equal when it comes to getting a mortgage.

"That isn't the fault of the school, it is the fault of agencies that take such a high cut, which then obviously impacts my pay and has a knock on effect when it comes to things like buying a house.

"If you're an agency worker and you're doing the same job as everyone else, then you should be coming out with the same pay as everyone else."

At a national level, average UK house prices grew by 20.4% between January 2020 and December 2022 before a further rise of 4.6% in 2023.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, the average house price in South Tyneside in January 2024 was £160,000 - down from £161,000 in January 2023.

However, the average house price in the borough just four years ago, in January 2020, sat at £136,775.

Liam has spoken about what he things needs to change to give himself, and others, the opportunity to get onto the property ladder.

He added: "Things like mortgage rates and utility bills will need to come down for a start, as well as housing being more affordable.

"The biggest issue is that mortgage rates are too high, I speak to colleagues and their mortgages have been going up by hundreds of pounds in the space of a couple of years.

"People can save up deposits, I'm really good at saving but monthly mortgage payments, coupled with other bills, are just too high.

"Then there needs to be more things around job security, so being an agency worker means that I'm not equal in the eyes of lenders.