I’ve survived cancer for more than 50 years and now I’m looking to help others

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A South Shields author and cancer survivor is now looking to help others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Walker Pattison, from South Shields, was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma when he was just 18-years-old.

He left school as the age of 17 with few qualifications and prospects, with his life at the time being about working in the shipyards and following space-rock legends Hawkwind around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was exhausted, losing weight rapidly and was repeatedly told by doctors that he was just ‘depressed’.

It wasn’t until he collapsed at work that tests revealed he had cancer - something his parents and doctors initially tried to keep from him.

John then went through years of intense chemotherapy and radiotherapy, relapsing four times before doctors told him there was nothing more than could be done.

John Walker Pattison, from South Shields, with his memoir, 'Shadows of a Survivor'. | Other 3rd Party

Then a final course of palliative chemotherapy triggered an unexplained remission and he was given the all clear - a moment that John says he relives with deep gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 1980s, John became a father through adoption after his cancer treatment left him infertile, but tragically at just four-years-old, his daughter Donna was diagnosed with the same illness.

John had to watch her go through the same brutal treatments that he endured, with doctors eventually telling the family there was nothing more they could do.

But Donna then also went into an unexplained remission and would later go on to represent Great Britain at the World Swimming Championships in New Zealand in 1998, bringing home two silver medals.

The author returned to education as an adult, where he decided to train as a nurse - working across the northern NHS region, including on Ward 38 at Newcastle General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to manage chemotherapy units and ultimately became a Senior Clinical Nurse Specialist in Cancer Services in South Tyneside, the very place where his own diagnosis had first been made.

Now facing yet another cancer diagnosis in later life, which has been caused by the effects of early treatment, John is continuing to live with purpose and gratitude.

His book, ‘Shadow of a Survivor’, is a heartfelt and honest reflection on a life shaped by illness - but never defined by it.

You can purchase John’s book at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shadow-Survivor-Memoirs-Cancer/dp/1037103033.