Jade Thirlwall and Joe McElderry brave the elements at Boxing Day dips in South Shields

If you've been down to the beach in South Shields today it will have been quite a sight!

Batman and Robin, the Little Mermaid and (most importantly) Santa Claus were spotted heading for the icy water all in the name of charity.

Jade Thirwall , centre, and Joe McElderry, right, took part in the Boxing Day dip for Cancer Connections.

Little Mix's Jade Thirwall, who celebrates her birthday on Boxing Day, and X Factor winner Joe McElderry were among the hundreds of people down on the coast doing their bit.

Did you take part in one of the Boxing Day dips for Cancer Connections or St Clare's Hospice? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures.

