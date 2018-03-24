Jail for man who attacked his partner

A man from South Tyneside who was cleared of rape has been jailed for beating a woman he allegedly confessed to.

Kieran Gillan was seeing the woman when allegations surfaced he had earlier raped someone else, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Kieran Gillan

The pair later fell out when Gillan grabbed the woman by the throat.

Gillan. 20, of Dock Street, South Shields, denied two charges of rape.

He admitted the common assault of his former partner.

Gillan. 20, of Dock Street, South Shields, denied two charges of rape.

He admitted the common assault of his former partner.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court last year was unable to reach verdicts on the rape charges.

Gillan was re-tried earlier this week at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury found him not guilty of rape and attempted rape.

His former partner said Gillan physically assaulted her shortly before they split up, which prompted her to contact the police about the rape confession, and also to report the assault she suffered.

Outlining the common assault charge, prosecutor Nick Adlington said: “After confessing to the rape, the relationship with the victim of the assault deteriorated.

“She says Gillan became controlling, wanting to know where she was and who she was speaking to online. Matters came to a head when he grabbed her around the throat.

“This offence puts Gillan in breach of a two-year suspended sentence which was imposed for domestic violence.”

Gavin Doig, defending, said Gillan has been in prison for 10 months on remand for the rapes.

“My submission is there is no need for him to spend much longer in custody,” added Mr Doig.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Gillan to 26 months in prison.

The judge told him: “You have been acquitted of the rape charges, so they play no part in this sentence.

“While I accept this was not the most serious of common assaults, you were in breach of a suspended sentence.

“That sentence was imposed precisely to deter you from domestic violence.

“It will be activated in full, with another two months for the common assault, making a total of 26 months.”

Gillan was made the subject of an order banning him from contacting his victim for two years.