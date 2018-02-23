Jarrow and Boldon policing team in pilot project which will see more patrols

A neighbourhood policing team in South Tyneside is part of a pilot project which will see more community support officers patrolling the streets.

Jarrow and Boldon Colliery is changing its set-up which will see it made up of fewer officers but more CSOs.

The pilot will be monitored over the next three-six months and we will be giving feedback on a daily basis. Sgt Angela Lewis

The move will be monitored over the next three to six months with regular feedback from the team.

The change to the policing team was spoken of during a meeting of the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum yesterday.

Sergeant Angela Lewis said: “A lot of the work we do is around domestic abuse safety planning, harm reduction. The change won’t make a difference to the work we are doing.

“There will still be officers. The pilot will be monitored over the next three to six months and we will be giving feedback on a daily basis.”

CSOs have a range of powers, including issuing fixed penalty notices, seizing alcohol from underage drinkers, gathering intelligence, assisting in house searches and can detain people for up to 30 minutes until an officer arrives to arrest.

Coun Geraldine Kilgour praised the work of the police and said: “The pilot was started in Jesmond, Newcastle, and has been rolled out here. The demographics for the areas are different, so we will see how it goes.”

Coun Kilgour also encouraged residents to attend PACT meetings where people can gain information relating to where they live.

For information on PACT meetings visit www.northumbria.police.uk or sign up to Your Northumbria www.yournorthumbria.org