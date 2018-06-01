Jarrow artist’s paintings to go under the hammer

The work of an artist who captured images of Jarrow and surrounding areas in a series of detailed paintings is to go under the hammer.

London-born Kenneth Watts began immortalising street scenes of the town after moving to the area following completion of his National Service in Kenya in the late 1950s.

Kenneth Watts painting

The self-taught artist continued to develop his technique and was instrumental in organising a number of exhibitions through his involvement with the Jarrow Art Group.

His work has also been exhibited throughout the North East, and at London’s prestigious Serpentine Gallery. He also went on to set up the Bede Gallery with Vince Rea and painted a huge mural in Sunderland.

In his later years he attended Sunderland University fulfulling his dream of obtaining a first-class Fine Arts degree which he saw as recognition by the establishment.

Mr Watt died aged 82 in 2014 after falling ill in the middle of studying for a Master’s degree.

Graffiti on a property in Jarrow

Now, a selection of his images are to go under the hammer at Boldon Action Galleries in Front Street, East Boldon, on June 6.

A number of the paintings have their roots in sixties pop art as well as images from around Jarrow and Hebburn including a study of the old Jarrow railway station and the former mineral line signal box between Jarrow and Hebburn.

Viewing of the paintings will take place on Saturday from 10am until 1pm, Tuesday from 2pm until 6pm and on the morning of the auction from 9am.

artist Ken Watts