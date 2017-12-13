Jarrow care home scoops top accolades in the Great British Care Awards

Two care home workers from South Tyneside have received top accolades in the Great British Care Awards.

Anthony Bage, team leader at Anchor’s Palmersdene Care Home in Grange Road West, Jarrow, and Judith Woolrych, deputy chef, were thrilled to be crowned category winners at the regional event of the national competition.

Anthony, who has worked at Palmersdene for five years, won the category for Dignity in Care.

While Judith, who has worked at Palmersdene for eight years, won the category for Chef/Cook.

Staff and residents from the care home were celebrating their wins this week, but were not surprised they had been recognised for their commitment to providing high quality care.

Anthony and Judith will now take part in the competition’s grand final in Birmingham on Friday, March 16, where they will find out if they have won the national title.

Maureen McCulloch, home manager, said everyone at the home was pleased Anthony and Judith had won first prize in the competition.

She said: “These awards means that they have been recognised nationally for the great work they both do.

“Anthony and Judith are both valued members of staff who are committed to making our residents happy by providing person-centred care.

“We were also lucky to have another staff member who was shortlisted Megan Graves as frontline leader.”

She added: “I am extremely proud of my team and their achievements, I am so pleased as this puts Palmersdene on the map and highlights the dedicated members of staff who work here.”

Anthony said he couldn’t believe he had won the regional final.

He said: “I was so nervous and was really shocked when they called out my name.

“I love working at Palmersdene as it gives me a chance to provide good quality care for some of the most vulnerable people in society.”

Judith said: “I love working with older people because it’s something I’ve done for many years and get great satisfaction in making a difference too their lives.

“Older people have given so much to society during their long lives so I want to give my all at work to ensure they enjoy living with us in a safe and comfortable home.”