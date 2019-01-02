Jarrow community group gets a share of £5,000 arts grant

More than £5,000 has been distributed to community groups by an award-winning arts and culture project.

The Cultural Spring has awarded Your Arts grants to six groups across South Tyneside and Wearside.

Your Art is designed to commission community groups to develop their own artistic ideas and to support people to lead and programme arts events in their own communities.

Among the recipients is Big Local Central Jarrow, which has been awarded £1,000 to continue delivering a glass fusion course to residents at the Cambrian Street centre.

The project successfully applied for Your Art funding earlier last year, which paid for an initial course.

“The courses were really popular and local residents of different ages and backgrounds thoroughly enjoyed their time with course leader Sue Woolhouse,” said Big Local Central community developer worker Rosalind Taylor.

“She’s an engaging, talented course leader and we’re planning to work with her again on a new course of glass fusion sessions that the Your Art Stage 2 grant will pay for.”

Other South Tyneside recipients include: Community Arts Project North East, which received £400 for a music group, and Friends of East Boldon Parks, which was granted £961 for a photography course.

Rosalind said: “We’re very grateful to The Cultural Spring as we couldn’t afford to run the courses without their help – our local residents expressed an interest in learning about glass fusing, but it’s very expensive.

“We were introduced to Your Art when we had a talk from Cultural Spring project co-ordinator Michael Barrass.

“It’s great that community projects like us can be funded to deliver artistic programmes in local neighbourhoods.”

In recent years, the Cultural Spring has invested more than £85,000 in local communities through the Your Art scheme.

The Cultural Spring is an Arts Council England-funded initiative working to increase participation in arts and culture.