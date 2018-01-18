Jarrow councillor and pub landlord places himself into voluntary liquidation

A South Tyneside pub is to remain open despite its landlord placing himself into voluntary liquidation.

Coun Lee Hughes took the step to put his company Red Hackle Ltd into voluntary liquidation - however the pub still remains open for business. A notice was placed in the London Gazette on January 3 with the winding up of the company being dealt with by Newcastle-based Begbies Traynor.

The notice reads: “Notification of written resolutions of the above named Company, proposed by the Director were duly passed on 3 January 2018 as special and ordinary resolutions respectively:

“That the Company be wound up voluntarily and that Gillian Margaret Sayburn (IP No. 10830) and Gerald Maurice Krasner (IP No. 005532) both of Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP, 4th Floor, Cathedral Buildings, Dean Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1PG be and hereby are appointed Joint Liquidators of the Company for the purpose of the voluntary winding-up, and any act required or authorised under any enactment to be done by the Joint Liquidators may be done by all or any one or more of the persons holding the office of Liquidator from time to time.”

Coun Hughes, an Independent Putting People First councillor for the Bede ward, said: “I decided to go into voluntary liquidation to get rid of debts.

“I went through the proper channels and took the advice of solicitors and liquidators in Newcastle. Everything was done above board.

“It is just me who has gone into voluntary liquidation. The pub itself is still trading, but it is now my wife in charge.

“I’ve not hidden anything, it’s common knowledge.”