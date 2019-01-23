Jarrow family’s plan to move to Scotland to get wonderdrug for daughter is looking more likely

The family of a little girl who battles against a serious medical condition every day say they could soon be forced to make the heartbreaking move across the border to Scotland to get the drug she needs.

Emma Corr says she has been left stunned at news that the anti-cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi has been approved for two to five year-olds in Europe.

We face the very real prospect of uprooting to Scotland as soon as their deal is finalised. Emma Corr

It is not available on the National Health Service in England.

The medication could soon be available in Scotland - while the battle to have it made available on the NHS in England continues.

The family are now weighing up the a move further North.

Little Harriet was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at just five-days old and relies heavily on medication and intense physiotherapy to help keep her alive.

The condition affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

The build-up of mucus clogs lungs, impeding breathing leaving those diagnosed prone to chronic infections.

The drug is said to attack the root cause of CF.

Youngsters in Europe now being able to be given the drug - something Emma and her husband Chris have been campaigning for, for years for those living in England - has hightened their need to uproot the family from their home in Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, and move to Scotland.

Emma said: “We have been dealt another devastating blow as Orkambi has been approved for two to five year olds in Europe.

“It would have been a day of celebration had it been available in England. “Now we face the very real prospect of uprooting and moving to Scotland as soon as the deal is finalised for the drug there.”

During their campaigning, the couple have joined in protests and visited the House of Commons to watch MPs debate on the issue.

Harriet’s older sister, Nancy, even penned a heartfelt letter to the Prime Minister along with others calling for the drug to be made available on the NHS.

They have been backed in their fight by Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn.