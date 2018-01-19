Jarrow MP pledges support to Holocaust Memorial Day

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn has pledged his support to honouring the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

Mr Hepburn has shown his support by signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment - ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Saturday, January 27.

The day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and is a time to remember the millions of people who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the survivors.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘The power of words’.

Mr Hepburn said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from the Jarrow Constituency and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Stephen for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”