Jarrow murder probe: Police identify victim as 'well-liked and much-loved' Paul Taylor

Police have named a man whose body was found in Jarrow over the weekend.

Paul Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue shortly after 12.30am yesterday.

Paul Taylor

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding Mr Taylor's death , but police have confirmed they are currently treating it as a suspected murder.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident. Detectives have emphasised that they believe the pair were known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community in the area.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: "Paul was a well-liked and much-loved man and his family are obviously devastated by their loss.

Police at the scene

"Our thoughts are very much with them, and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with his death. A team of specialist officers continue to offer them any support they need at this difficult time.

"We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death, and detectives continue to map a chronology of events which led to this incident.

"A 44-year-old woman remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"I would like to stress that we believe all parties were known to each other, and there is no wider threat to the public.

Police tape in Thames Avenue

"However, officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer."

Police have thanked members of the public who have already come forward with information about the incident, and are urging anybody yet to do so to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 45 310319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.