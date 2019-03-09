Jarrow schoolboy aims to wow judges at national singing contest

A schoolboy who discovered a hidden talent for singing is aiming to wow the judges at a national contest.

Daniel Curry has made it through the first two stages of the Soundwaves Singing Competition and is now preparing to perform live infront of those who has his fate in their hands.

The 12-year-old, who has dyspraxia and hypermobility, turned to music during his time at Fellgate Junior School winning its annual Fellgate Got Talent contest.

Since then, he has learned how to play the guitar and despite being knocked back from a variety of previous contests, he has made it through to the live round of the competition which will take place at Head of Steam, Newcastle, on Sunday March 31.

Proud dad Ian Curry, from Fellgate, said: “It wasn’t until his second last year in junior school when his singing was first properly recognised when he won the school’s talent contest.

“He started guitar lessons at The Customs Space and his teacher Martin Trollope saw Daniel’s love of music so recommended a singing teacher - Kirsty Foster. She supported Daniel for a while, but was unable to carry on because of job commitments.

“Daniel entered the Voice Kids in Manchester but without a regular teacher, was unsuccessful. But this didn’t stop him from performing and enjoying his music.”

Daniel has since joined Own Your Stage, its performers showcase their talents at the Voyager each month.

He has also secured funding from the Community Foundation and Music for all grants to pay for singing lessons.

For details visit Daniel James Singer and Musician Tyne and Wear on Facebook.