Jarrow woman's XL Bully left neighbour’s pet with 2 broken ribs after escaping yard

A South Tyneside woman’s XL Bully dog left a neighbour’s pet with two broken ribs after it escaped its yard and attacked, a court heard.

Cheryl Dixon’s aggressive animal sunk its teeth into its canine victim twice within seconds as it cowered inside its owner’s nearby Jarrow home. Her dog then bit the owner’s hand when she frantically tried to drag it away at 2.20pm on Thursday, May 1, leading to hospital treatment.

Borough magistrates were told Dixon, 41, was showering at home in adjoining Hadrian Road, unaware of the ongoing incident. Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said the mauled pet had “mercifully” survived but had so far required £1,200 of medical care.

Dixon pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Her case was adjourned for police to file a full report about her pet, which faces being put down, it was said.

Mr Stirland said: “The victim was at home, and her partner had just arrived. It was a hot and sunny day, and the front door was open. Her dog was playing in and out of the house. She was then aware of a large dog outside her gate.

“She shouted for her dog to come in, as it seemed the other dog was trying to get inside. The XL jumped over the fence, which was about 3ft in height, and went towards her dog, which it chased into the house.

“It got the dog by its midsection. The partner went for the XL Bully’s collar to try to protect the dog, but it went for it a second time. It again grabbed hold of the dog’s middle section. The victim dog’s owner then grabbed the XL’s mouth and tried to prise open its jaw.”

Mr Stirland added: “At this point, the XL Bully has let go and turned its attention to the woman. It went for her wrist or hand and bit her for a few seconds. Her partner has managed to pull the XL off, he commanded it outside.

“There was some blood where she was bitten. She attended hospital to have her hand treated and needed a course of antibiotics. Her dog was taken to the vets and had two broken ribs and some puncture wounds.

“The vets’ bill is £1,200 and there may be more treatment in due course. There’s a presumption in these kinds of cases that the dog will be destroyed.”

Dixon, who has no adult criminal convictions, told police a visitor may have left open her secured gate as she showered. David Forrester, defending, said Dixon was a careful dog owner whose pet was microchipped, insured, certified and well looked after.

He added: “The circumstances are really unfortunate. She doesn’t seek to minimise the distress that would have been caused. It appears that when she was in the shower, the latch was taken off. It’s a case of the lowest culpability. It was an isolated incident and there is remorse.”

Magistrates granted Dixon unconditional bail to return to court to hear the police update on Tuesday, October 14.