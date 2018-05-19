Jarrow youngster Merryn shines at photo shoot

Merryn Chapman was given a taste of life in the world of fashion when her model looks won her a photo shoot in London.

The youngster, from Jarrow, was one of a five aged between six and eight, invited to the capital as part of a nationwide competition.

Merryn, five, had already wowed judges with her model looks and photogenic nature when she took part in a contest at Jarrow’s Viking Centre, last year.

The trip to London was part of the prize up for grabs as part of the Jarrow contest.

She was joined by four other youngsters who had won similar competitions in other parts of the UK.

During the experience at Plough Studios in Clapham, the St Matthew’s RC Primary School pupil, had her hair and make-up done before going in front of the lens of top fashion and celebrity photographer Lou Denim - who’s work involves shoots for Levi’s, H&M and magazines FHM and Cosmopolitan - where she modelled clothes from Peacocks.

Rachel said: “Modelsearch has been an brilliant experience. Merryn got the chance to be photographed by an international photographer, have her hair done and some sparkle. As a family we met some lovely people along the way that made us feel welcome and Merryn had such a great time.

“The photographs we have from the whole competition are something we will treasure forever in what was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Merryn also visited the Houses of Parliament during her visit. She said: “I had lots of fun and went to see where the Queen sat and where Jeremy Corbyn talks.

“I met some new friends and can’t wait to go back to London again.”