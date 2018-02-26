Jarrow youngster starts 100-mile challenge for charity

A schoolboy has set himself a walking challenge in aid of a national fundraising campaign helping others in the UK and beyond.

Eight-year-old Daniel Rowell has dug out his best walking shoes as he aims to complete 100-miles by March 23.

Daniel Rowell, 8 is to walk 100 miles for Sports Relief

Supported by his parents Natasha and Steven, the youngster from Southlands in Hedworth, Jarrow, has been out and about, determined to reach his goal.

To further boost his sponsored walk, he is also organising a cake sale as well as putting some of his toys up for sale.

His mum Natasha said: “He saw Sport Relief advertised and he wanted to do something to raise money. He said he wanted to do a walk, and when I asked him about it, he said he wanted to do 100-miles.

“He has such a kind heart. Every Christmas as one of his presents he likes to adopt an animal. Last year, it was a polar bear.

Hello! my name is Daniel Rowell. I am 8 years old and I want to help everyone have a good life. Daniel Rowell

“When he comes to charity, he is very aware of what he has and that other children don’t have the kind of life he does.”

The Hedworthfield Primary School pupil was first bitten by the fundraising bug when he was four after taking part in a sponsored walk with his mum from Seaburn to South Shields.

Since then he has taken part in a number of sponsored events raising money for charity, including the annual Children In Need events.

His mum added: “I am really proud of him. He is such a loving child.

“He has been out every night walking around the estate with either myself or his dad.

“He walks to school but he doesn’t want to include that in his 100-miles, so this is on top of his daily walks to and from school.

“He just has a heart of gold.”

A fundraising page has been set up for people to donate to Daniel as he takes on his walking challenge.

On his page he has written: “Hello! My name is Daniel Rowell. I am 8 years old and I want to help everyone have a good life.

“I am going to walk 100 miles before the 23rd of March and I am going to sell some of my toys to help me raise money.

“Please sponsor me. From Daniel.”

Sport Relief aims to encourage people to get active and raise money to help change lives in the UK and beyond. It runs from March 17 -23.

To sponsor Daniel visit my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/Dannyj