Jarrow youngsters finally celebrate World Book Day

A South Tyneside school was overrun by story characters and comic book heroes as World Book Day was finally brought to life.

Extreme winter weather heading into March forced St Bede’s RC Primary in Harold Street, Jarrow, to postpone the day after the school was closed when the Beast from the East struck.

World Book Day parade at St Bedes RC Primary School

However, the freezing temperatures which hit the UK from Siberia failed to stop the day from going ahead forever, as youngsters put on their best storybook-based fancy dress costumes on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, youngsters took part in a workshop provided by Big Foot Education and a parade in the school yard to showcase their costumes to parents.

Literacy co-ordinator Jessica Romano said: “World Book Day went really well and the children really enjoyed it.

“All the kids were dressed up and you could tell the parents had spent a lot of time on the costumes.

All the kids were dressed up and you could tell the parents had spent a lot of time on the costumes. Jessica Romano

“They were disappointed when the weather forced us to cancel World Book Day but we made sure we re-arranged it as soon as the school returned.”

Nursery pupil Evie said: “It’s been exciting and I liked it when we went out.”

Reception pupil Jake said: “I loved dressing up and reading and singing the Story tree song.”

Evie, from Year Four, said: “I thought World Book Day was amazing as we had a parade in front of the parents.”

World Book Day parade at St Bedes RC Primary School. Headteacher Moya Rooney

Year One pupil Josh said: “It was exciting as we got to dress up and read books.”

World Book Day parade at St Bedes RC Primary School