Jarrow youngsters pens letter to PM calling for her to back campaign to pay for Cystic Fibrosis wonder drug

A six-year-old girl has penned a simple but heart-wrenching letter to the Prime Minister - begging her to get behind campaign calling for a cystic fibrosis wonder drug to be made available on the NHS for her sister.

Nancy Corr’s letter is one of 1,000 which is due to be handed in to Theresa May, later today, as families continue to fight for Orkambi to be accessible for those with the condition.

The letter written by Nancy Corr

Nancy’s little sister Harriet, three, was diagnosed with the condition at just five days old.

Each day, the youngster, from Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, depends on a variety of drugs to help keep her alive and has regular physiotherapy.

Following research into the condition and the development of Orkambi, her parents joined other campaigners in a bid to have the medication made available on the NHS. Already, the call by families and those with CF has been debated in the House of Commons where it is currently going through the bill process.

Now, the fight is to be stepped up with letters being handed into the Prime Minister written mainly by children affected by the condition or know of someone who is.

The letter penned by Nancy reads: “Dear Mrs May,

My sister Harriet has CF. Please can you give her Orkambi so she isn’t sick all of the time.

“I miss her when she is in hospital. From Nancy, Age six.”

Nancy and Harriet’s mum Emma said: “We are part of a big group of families who are fighting to have Orkambi made available on the NHS.

Cystic Fibrosis medication awarness. 'Emma Corr daughter Harriet, 2

“A lot of the children have written letters and when I mentioned it to Nancy, she said she wanted to write a letter too for her little sister.

“It was hard seeing her sitting down and writing the letter as it’s just awful the lengths you have to go through.

“It is such a simple letter but all the more effective because of that.

“Hopefully, along with the other letters, it will prompt the Prime Minister to listen and act.

Harriet Corr, right and big sister Nancy

“We are also hoping an MP will raise it during Prime Minister’s Questions.”