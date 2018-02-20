Jewellery belonging to late mum among £10k haul snatched by burglars

Thieves took items belonging to a householder's late mother as they cleared a house almost £10,000 worth of property.

Burglars took goods with a "very high sentimental value" from the home in Mowbray Road in South Shields after forcing open a back gate and then the back patio doors of the home.

A locket which had been owned by the victim's deceased mother were among those taken.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are now appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.

"Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been offered similar items, including in second hand shops, to come forward."

Others items stolen include:

*A Breitling navigator watch

*A white and yellow gold men's wedding ring, which has alternating strips of white and yellow gold with a diamond per three strips

*A 40” Samsung LED TV

*€300 in cash

*A Pandora bracelet with six to eight charms

*A silver Boss watch, Black Boss watch

*A rose gold Michael Kors watch

*An RM laptop with blue, green and yellow keyboard

*RayBan aviators

*A Sparkling Hearts Pandora ring

*A Forever hearts Pandora ring

*Michael Kors sunglasses

*A Golf set including Missuno bag, tailor-made speed blades and a two-ball putter

*GHD hair straighteners

*Beats headphones

*iPod headphones.

The report about the break in was received at about 7.30pm on Thursday, February 8.

Any witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 017677V/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.