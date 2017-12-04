Jobs hopes rising at South Tyneside business park

As many as ten companies could be up and running on South Tyneside and Sunderland’s new business park by autumn 2019.

The £300million-plus International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP ) could create more than 5,000 jobs.

A planning application for Phase One is now being prepared and is set to be lodged early in the new year.

Council chiefs say bringing forward development in a staged way will mean up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing businesses could be operating on the IAMP as early as autumn 2019.

IAMP is a joint-project between South Tyneside and Sunderland City Councils and both have recently adopted and endorsed updated planning frameworks for the site.

It is planned for an area close to the A19 and to the north of Nissan’s existing manufacturing plant. It is anticipated that it can deliver more than 5,000 jobs and attract more than £300m of investment.

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We’ve already carried out one round of consultation and demand from occupiers is stronger than we had anticipated.

“Having up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing businesses already interested in locating at IAMP and bringing new investment and jobs to our region is excellent news.

“We look forward to seeing people at the event where they can learn more about a project that is the most significant infrastructure project in this region for decades.

“This is a project that is putting us on the world stage for advanced manufacturing in the automotive industry.”

Sunderland City Council deputy leader, Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “There’s still a lot of work to do, but being able to indicate that ten companies are already keen to locate and invest in this project is very, very encouraging.

“I would urge people to attend this event and find out more about IAMP because, as we have been saying all along, it’s a project of major significance for all the North East.”

The IAMP ONE planning application will seek permission for up to ten specialist automotive and manufacturing units.

The plans include a new road link from the A1290, associated car parking, service yards, access, landscaping and drainage ponds.

People can find out more about IAMP at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 7 at the Bunny Hill Centre, Hylton Lane, Sunderland, SR5 4BW