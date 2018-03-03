Joe McElderry braves elements in charity sleepout

Storm Emma and the Beast from the East failed to stop South Tyneside singing star Joe McElderry from taking part in a charity sleepout.

The 26-year-old was one of a team of people who braved the elements in the garden of his home on Thursday night for the CEO sleepover.

Joe McElderry.

The original venue was St James’ Park in Newcastle but organisers decided to postpone the event at the eleventh hour due to adverse weather making travelling to the stadium difficult.

Creating themselves a shelter, Joe and friends from engineering firm SES buckled down for the night in the singinig star’s back garden.

Joe said: ““We couldn’t do the re-scheduled date so we decided to just go ahead and do it.

“We thought homeless people don’t get an option whether they are going to sleep out or not dependant on the weather and we had also raised £6,500 and wanted to fulfil our side of the bargain.”

“We did it in my garden and it certainly put it into perspective how much you take the small things for granted, a nice warm bed, hot water.

“I’ve done a lot of charity and at certain points you do think sometimes, this is really difficult, but then you remember why you are doing it.”

The team consisted of five people, however, two were stranded and unable to join them in Joe’s garden.

“Obviously, the weather wasn’t on our side but it was important for us to acknowledge people don’t get choices.

“And yes the weather has been overwhelmingly bad, but there are a lot of other days throughout the year, not just this week, when it has been freezing temperatures which needs to be highlighted.”

CEO Sleepout is a charity aimed at tackling homelessness and poverty. It is supported by cash fundraised by executives who sleep outdoors for one night through sponsorship.

To sponsor Joe and his team visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sesceosleepout

For charity details visit http://www.ceosleepoutuk.com/